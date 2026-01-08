Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival

One of the biggest craft festivals of the year!
Posted

Craft vendors and enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival on Saturday, January 10 and Sunday, January 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support local small businesses and explore pottery, crafts, handmade jewelry, artisan products and so much more at the historic Sponge Docks of Tarpon Springs. Admission is free!

The Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival 735 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs, FL Admission is free. Saturday, January 10 from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. and Sunday, January 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

