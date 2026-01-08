Craft vendors and enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival on Saturday, January 10 and Sunday, January 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support local small businesses and explore pottery, crafts, handmade jewelry, artisan products and so much more at the historic Sponge Docks of Tarpon Springs. Admission is free!

