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TASTE at Straz Center

A foodie event we all look forward to!
TASTE at Straz Center | Morning Blend
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For more than 40 years, TASTE at the Straz has been a delicious tradition for the Tampa Bay community. This fundraiser for Straz Center offers the best in culinary treats from all over the area, as well as great music on multiple stages, for one all-inclusive price. Sat., Apri. 18 at Straz Center. More info at www.StrazCenter.org [strazcenter.org].

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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