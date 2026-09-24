Taste of Beaches Returns October 3rd through 11th

Get ready to Taste the Beaches! The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of the Beaches returns October 3–11, 2026, inviting residents and visitors to experience some of the best flavors our local restaurant community has to offer. Guests can purchase $10 Taste tickets, with each ticket redeemable for one specially created Taste item at a participating restaurant. This year’s event is presented by Kolter Urban and Smith & Associates Real Estate, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside.

The festivities begin Friday, October 2 with the Taste of the Beaches Kickoff Party at Horan Park in St. Pete Beach, sponsored by the Annie Fleeting Team at NextHome Beach Time Realty. During the Morning Blend segment, Sundrop at The Luce Hotel will give viewers a taste of what’s in store by showcasing its Fish & Chips “Spice Bag” with an Ube Colada. To purchase tickets, view participating restaurants and explore their Taste offerings, visit tampabaybeaches.com/taste.