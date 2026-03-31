Teacher FEST 2026

Last year's inaugural Teacher FEST brought together hundreds of teachers, homeschool parents, and administrators for a day of celebration, giveaways, and community support. This year, we're expanding with even more resources for the educators who shape our children's futures. Event Highlights: Teacher giveaways and prizes, Live music and food trucks, Hands-on STEM activities and demonstrations, networking and career advancement opportunities for educators. Family-friendly atmosphere.
Teacher FEST
Sunday, May 3rd 10am-2pm,
Pioneer Park
420 Main St. Dunedin