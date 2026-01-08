Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tech Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly shares more finds from the Consumer Electronics Show

We chat with Jennifer about some great new tech products for 2026.
Techish | Morning Blend
Posted

Some tech headlines are all about what’s coming “someday.” But at CES this year, a big theme is tech helping with very real issues right now — privacy, safety, accessibility, and everyday peace of mind. Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly is live in Las Vegas with gear that could actually matter in real life.

Featured Products
AI-Powered Scam Protection from McAfee @ McAfee.com

LG Styler steam closet @LG.com

LG 4K OLED Zero Connect Wallpaper TV (W6) @LG.com

Hypershell X Ultra AI-Powered Outdoor Exoskeleton @ Hypershell.tech

Birdfy Hum Bloom - CES 2026 Honoree - Smart Home @ Birdfy.com

For more information, visit Techish.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Techish.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com