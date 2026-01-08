Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tech Reporter Jennifer Jolly is a the Consumer Electronics Show!

The last in our three part series from the CES
Jennifer Jolly is Back at the CES|Morning Blend
Posted

More than 100,000 tech lovers are in Las Vegas for CES2026, the ultimate playground for the latest gadgets and innovations. Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly is in the middle of it all!

FEATURED PRODUCTS:
myQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock @ myQ.com

Aiper’s Scuba V3: World’s 1st Cognitive AI-Powered Robotic Pool Cleaner @ Aiper.com

 Dolby Vision 2, visit  Dolby.com [dolby.com] for more

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 @elgato.com [elgato.com]

TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER @ TCL.com [tcl.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Techish.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

