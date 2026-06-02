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TECO | Gearing Up for Storm Season

Easily report electric outages in your area.
TECO | Morning Blend
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June 1st marked the start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and though 2025 was a quiet year for big storms, we don’t have to look too far back to a time when we weren’t so lucky. TECO is continually making upgrades to help you get through the season by reinforcing power poles and substations and converting overhead power lines to underground.

Have a personal storm plan
TampaElectric.com/StormCenter
- Electrical safety tips
- Restoration information
- Answers to key questions about storms and your power

Report and track an outage
TampaElectric.com/OutageMap
Text OUT to 27079. Text UPDATE or STATUS for updates on your reported outage
Call 1-877-588-1010 Tampa Electric’s dedicated toll-free automated power outage phone system.

Follow Tampa Electric’s social media channels

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tampa Electric Company

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