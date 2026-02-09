Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Th 2026 Florida State Fair is Celebrating America 250!

We take you out to the Fair.
Florida State Fair | Morning Blend
Posted

Join us all week as we take you out to the Florida State Fair. With over 90 rides, special attractions, including the “Spirit in the Sky Drone Spectacular” by Sky Elements, America 250 Wheel, Freedom 250 Mobile Museum, and of course food, the 2026 Fair is one big celebration!

Open now through February 16th. For tickets, events and hours of operation visit FloridaStateFair.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida State Fair

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com