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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Thanksgiving Break Camps | MOSI Monday

MOSI is offering camps over the Thanksgiving break.
MOSI | Morning Blend
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Thanksgiving Break Camps are right around the corner and MOSI's got fun and learning down to a science! November 23rd - 25th we have 3 camps happening from 9am - 4pm and morning and afternoon extended care available if needed.

MOSI has Little Engineers for Kindergarten and 1st Grade students to work on their problem-solving and creative skills. Flight Academy for 2nd - 4th graders to explore the science of flight, and Minecraft Engineering for 5th - 8th graders to design structures, test materials and tackle Minecraft STEM challenges!

To learn more information and see what camps they have to offer, visit mosi.org.

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