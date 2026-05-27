The 2026 Badge Bowl

The Badge Bowl brings together Tampa Bay police officers and firefighters for a fun tag football event that raises money and awareness for local children battling pediatric cancer through the 1Voice Foundation.

Taking place May 30 at the AdventHealth Training Center, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, the event features Team Blue versus Team Red with celebrity coaches Earnest Graham and Martin Gramatica.

Children supported by the 1Voice Foundation will serve as Team Ambassadors, highlighting the importance of supporting families battling pediatric cancer.

Tickets are $5, and children under 5 receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/badge-bowl-xiii-tickets-1988591853766?aff=oddtdtcreator [eventbrite.com]

