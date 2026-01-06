Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The 2026 Consumer Electronics Show is Here!

We talk to Jennifer about some awesome new tech devices.
Techish | Morning Blend
Posted

The world's biggest gadget show is about to kick off in Las Vegas, with more than 4,000 exhibitors unveiling cutting-edge tech that will shape our lives for years to come. Tech Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly is here with an exclusive sneak peek.

Featured Products:

LUBA 3 AWD @Mammotion.com

Visit phonak.com [phonak.com] for an online hearing test and more info

Toniebox 2 is a 2026 CES ‘Best of Innovation’ Recipient in EdTech

TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV @ tcl.com [tcl.com]

The AI Home Hub Security @ hellooval.com [hellooval.com]

For more information, visit techish.com

