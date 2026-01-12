Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic

We discuss all the details you need to know about the race.
2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic (PGDC) Race Weekend Tampa Bay 28 Health & Fitness Expo, presented by Tampa Well: Friday & Saturday, February 20 - 21 Pepperjack's Hot Diggity Dog Walk, presented by Stella & Chewy's: Friday, February 20 - Tampa Convention Center - The Sail Pavillion - 5:30am - 7:30pm 15K & 5K: Saturday, February 21 - 15K - 6:45am/5K - 9:15am - 9:55am Half Marathon & 8K: Sunday, February 22 - Half Marathon - 6am/8K - 9:15am 2026 PGDC 15K, 5K & 8K Registration is open until Sunday, February 15, at midnight. The 2026 Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon is Sold Out Register at www.rungasparilla.com [rungasparilla.com]

$5 Registration Discount with Promo Code TAMPABAY28

