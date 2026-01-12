The 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic

2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic (PGDC) Race Weekend Tampa Bay 28 Health & Fitness Expo, presented by Tampa Well: Friday & Saturday, February 20 - 21 Pepperjack's Hot Diggity Dog Walk, presented by Stella & Chewy's: Friday, February 20 - Tampa Convention Center - The Sail Pavillion - 5:30am - 7:30pm 15K & 5K: Saturday, February 21 - 15K - 6:45am/5K - 9:15am - 9:55am Half Marathon & 8K: Sunday, February 22 - Half Marathon - 6am/8K - 9:15am 2026 PGDC 15K, 5K & 8K Registration is open until Sunday, February 15, at midnight. The 2026 Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon is Sold Out Register at www.rungasparilla.com [rungasparilla.com]
$5 Registration Discount with Promo Code TAMPABAY28