The 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic: Creating Partnerships!

The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is the premier and city-signature road running event for the City of Tampa.

The 49th running of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend will commence on Saturday, February 21, and Sunday, February 22, 2026. Race Weekend will include four distances plus four challenges: the PGDC 15K, PGDC 5K, the Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon (13.1 miles), and the Publix Gasparilla 8K. Feeling up to a challenge, the weekend also includes the Michelob Ultra Challenge (15K, 5K, Half Marathon, and 8K), Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Challenge (15K and Half Marathon), Michelob Ultra Infusion Challenge (15K and 8K), and the Michelob Ultra Zero Challenge (5K and 8K).

This incredibly flat and fast course takes runners on an out-and-back course along beautiful Bayshore Boulevard.

You can become a part of history and join us for the 49th running of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend, February 21-22, 2026!

