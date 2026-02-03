The 2026 Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival

The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival Inc.™, a free, family-friendly street festival celebrating food, culture, health and community. The event features live entertainment, culinary and agricultural demonstrations, fitness activities, family programming and a free fresh collard green giveaway while supplies last. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14.

It all takes place at the Historic Deuces Corridor (intersection of 22nd Street & 9th Avenue South) in St. Petersburg.

This year's event features a performance from Grammy Award Winning Songwriter & National Recording Artist & star of New Netflix series, "Hitmakers" Sevyn Streeter.

For more information visit tbcgf.com