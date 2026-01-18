The 36th Annual Tampa MLK Jr. Parade

The 36th Annual MLK Parade in Tampa is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. Jerome Ryans, with Tampa Housing Authority setting national standards for innovative public housing, is our grand marshal. The Mayor, city council, Hillsborough County Commission, and all the departments will be out in force.

The bands will be out in full force! Bethune Cookman with 320 strong! Several local high school and middle school bands/ drumlines. Jamaican bands coming to participate in spite of the devastating Hurricane Melissa.

The parade starts at 12:00 noon at northeast end of Cuscaden Park. Route winds through East Tampa, north on 15th St, east on MLK Blvd, then north on 22nd St., ending at Middleton High School. Website is www.mlkjrparade.com

