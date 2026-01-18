Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
28  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The 36th Annual Tampa MLK Jr. Parade

The 36th Annual MLK Jr. Parade in Tampa is shaping up to be the biggest one yet
Tampa MLK Day Parade | Morning Blend
Posted

The 36th Annual MLK Parade in Tampa is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. Jerome Ryans, with Tampa Housing Authority setting national standards for innovative public housing, is our grand marshal. The Mayor, city council, Hillsborough County Commission, and all the departments will be out in force.

The bands will be out in full force! Bethune Cookman with 320 strong! Several local high school and middle school bands/ drumlines. Jamaican bands coming to participate in spite of the devastating Hurricane Melissa.

The parade starts at 12:00 noon at northeast end of Cuscaden Park. Route winds through East Tampa, north on 15th St, east on MLK Blvd, then north on 22nd St., ending at Middleton High School. Website is www.mlkjrparade.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com