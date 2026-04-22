The ABC's of Recycling

Recycling doesn't have to be complicated no matter where you live.

People put way too much or sometimes too little thought into plastics. And we run into a problem that is "But it's plastic" not all plastic is created equal. Instead of earning a chemistry degree or searching for arrows and numbers we are going to make it simple. If it's a container (for food, drinks or soap products), it is recyclable. Plastic bags are NOT.

Glass and aluminum containers are also recyclable but things made out of ceramics (plates, pots) are not.

Paper can be recycled - If recycling cardboard, please break down and flatten the boxes.

Three main problems: plastic bags or stretchy plastic, sharp things, sparky things- batteries...all not recyclable.

