The Annual Pirate Pup Parade is Back!

We talk about a great event for your pups!
Water Street Tampa is hosting their 3rd annual Pirate Pup Parade ahead of the city of Tampa's Gasparilla on Sunday, January 11th from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Guests can watch Tampa Bay's furry friends dawn their best pirate costumes as they march throughout the Water Street neighborhood and participate in fun activities including pet cartoon drawings, face painting and more!

Modern Paws will also be helping host the pirate pup costume contest taking place over at Sparkman Wharf at 2 p.m.

The Pirate Pup Parade has a new beneficiary this year, Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center, who will receive all earnings from the event's festivities. They will also be on site with adoptable pups.

Guests can learn more about the Pirate Pup Parade at www.waterstreettampa.com/events

