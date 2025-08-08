The Australian Pink Floyd Show Returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall!

Ruth Eckerd Hall presents The Australian Pink Floyd Show on Friday, September 5 at 8 pm. Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for nearly 40 years. Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, TAPFS inspired a whole new genre of acts. Tickets are on sale now and available at are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com [rutheckerdhall.com].
