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The Beach Theatre presents "What the Constitution Means to Me"

What the Constitution Means to Me | Morning Blend
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What the Constitution Means to Me opens June 26th - July 6th. Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck (Katie Combs) earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human show, Heidi resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Starring legendary actor and playwright, Katie Combs, as Heidi, join us in our first ever full length production produced by The Beach Theatre. This historic production spans across the 250 anniversary of our country as we ask and debate what the Constitution means to us all.

For tickets and information visit thebeachtheatre.org

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