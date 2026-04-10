Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). How is Josh involved with Best Buddies? Matched in a 1:1 friendship in the Citizens Program, employed at Holland & Knight through the Jobs Program, serves as a Global Ambassador in the Leadership Program

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading event in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The Friendship walks raises funds and awareness to create a more inclusive Tampa Bay. - The Best Buddies in Tampa Friendship Walk is on Saturday, April 18th at Steinbrenner Field from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM. - The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is open to the ENTIRE community, you just need to register!

Register to Walk with us on April 18. - Make a donation to support inclusion. - Share about the Friendship Walk with friends and family.