Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk

Go the extra mile for Best Buddies.
Best Buddies | Morning Blend
Posted

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). How is Josh involved with Best Buddies? Matched in a 1:1 friendship in the Citizens Program, employed at Holland & Knight through the Jobs Program, serves as a Global Ambassador in the Leadership Program

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading event in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The Friendship walks raises funds and awareness to create a more inclusive Tampa Bay. - The Best Buddies in Tampa Friendship Walk is on Saturday, April 18th at Steinbrenner Field from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM. - The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is open to the ENTIRE community, you just need to register!

Register to Walk with us on April 18. - Make a donation to support inclusion. - Share about the Friendship Walk with friends and family.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com