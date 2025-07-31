The Blu Halo St. Pete Celebrates One Month with Grand Opening Festivities

The Blu Halo St. Pete, the newly opened upscale steakhouse and lounge, is thrilled to celebrate its one-month anniversary! Nestled in St. Pete’s Carillon Park, The Blu Halo opened its doors on June 30, offering diners a refined yet approachable take on Americana fine dining.

With a menu that showcases classic American dishes through a modern lens, The Blu Halo features elevated steak and seafood specialties, a curated wine list, and handcrafted cocktails. Guests can also enjoy exclusive offerings like a private wine locker program.

To mark this milestone, The Blu Halo invites the community to its Grand Opening Weekend from August 1 – 3.

The festivities kick off with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 1 at noon. Guests will be treated to complimentary bites, sparkling welcome bubbles, and the chance to meet the culinary team, including Executive Chef David Smith.

The weekend will continue with exciting events, including a “Sip & See” happy hour on Friday from 5 PM to 7 PM, a lively brunch-to-dinner bash on Saturday featuring a live DJ, and a family-friendly Sunday celebration.

Guests who mention “Grand Opening” will receive a 20% discount on lunch on Friday and brunch on Saturday or Sunday.

The Blu Halo St. Pete is located at 211 Main St. North. For more information, visit TheBluHaloStPete.com or call 727-202-7620.