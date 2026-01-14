Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Blue Man Group Comes to Straz Center

We chat with one of the members of the Blue Man Group.
Blue Man Group | Morning Blend
Posted

BLUE MAN GROUP Jan 16-18, 2026 Straz Center's Morsani Hall www.StrazCenter.org [strazcenter.org] The name Blue Man Group tells you who you’ll see – three men with skin painted blue – but doesn’t tell you what you’ll see, which would require a much longer name. Art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication are among the tools the aforementioned cerulean trio use in a performance that celebrates connections with people and the world around us.

