The Broken Hearts-Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers will be kicking off the 'King of Hearts' 2026 U.S. Tour at Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theatre celebrating 50 years of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with a new multimedia concert performance touching on all eras of Tom Petty's storied career.

The concert will feature an appearance by former Tom Petty/Mudcrutch band member Charlie Souza (as well as additional surprise guests) who will do some brief storytelling of his time with Tom Petty as well as perform a couple songs with The Broken Hearts. The Broken Hearts 2025 'Highway To Harmony' Tour brought the band through Tulsa, OK where they stopped to do a recording session at the infamous Church Studios (owned by Leon Russell) where Mudcrutch and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers recorded their first albums. While there, the band recorded 2 songs; 'If I were You (Tom's Song)' written by Shawn Scheller describing what life is like to step into the shoes of Tom and a cover of Mudcrutch/TP&TH ' Don't Do Me Like That' marking the first time that Charlie Souza had returned to Church Studio in nearly 50 years.

The Broken Hearts- Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers,

Saturday, March 14th at 8pm, Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theatre. Tickets at TheMahaffey.com

