The USF Bulls are back from their bye week and ready to make a run as the college football season enters its final stretch. They'll host UAB on Halloween with bowl eligibility and conference goals on the line. Play-by-play announcer, Jim Lighthall, is here to break it all down.
The Bulls are Back
The USF Bulls are back from their bye week and ready to make a run as the college football season enters its final stretch. They'll host UAB on Halloween with bowl eligibility and conference goals on the line. Play-by-play announcer, Jim Lighthall, is here to break it all down.
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