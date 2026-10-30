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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

The Bulls are Back

Halloween game!
USF Bulls | Morning Blend
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The USF Bulls are back from their bye week and ready to make a run as the college football season enters its final stretch. They'll host UAB on Halloween with bowl eligibility and conference goals on the line. Play-by-play announcer, Jim Lighthall, is here to break it all down.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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