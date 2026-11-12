Heartbreaking finish for the USF Bulls last week, falling to East Carolina, but there's not time to dwell on it! The Bulls are back home at Raymond James Stadium for a huge prime time match-up against Memphis. What needs to happen against Memphis and what's the bigger vision for USF athletics? Here to break it all down is USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins.
The Bulls Looking for a Win at Home
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