The Chemistry of Romance

Dr. Gina Midyett, a licensed psychotherapist, sat down with us to discuss the chemistry of falling in love, including:

• What actually creates chemistry vs. what people think chemistry is

• Why emotional safety matters more than just butterflies

• The difference between healthy chemistry and toxic attraction

• Why some people keep repeating the same relationship patterns

• How attachment styles affect attraction and compatibility

• What makes relationships last beyond physical attraction

• The biggest mistakes people make in modern dating

• How intentional dating creates deeper connections

Dr. Gina Midyett is also helping people find a more psychology-based, intentional approach to find meaningful relationships instead of relying on dating apps.

Website: amoramatchmaker.com

Instagram: @amora.matchmaking

You can find out more about Dr. Gina Midyett when you visit www.lifefocustampa.com

