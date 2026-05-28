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The Chemistry of Romance

Dr. Gina gives us some simple relationship advice.
Couple Chemistry | Morning Blend
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Dr. Gina Midyett, a licensed psychotherapist, sat down with us to discuss the chemistry of falling in love, including:

• What actually creates chemistry vs. what people think chemistry is
• Why emotional safety matters more than just butterflies
• The difference between healthy chemistry and toxic attraction
• Why some people keep repeating the same relationship patterns
• How attachment styles affect attraction and compatibility
• What makes relationships last beyond physical attraction
• The biggest mistakes people make in modern dating
• How intentional dating creates deeper connections

Dr. Gina Midyett is also helping people find a more psychology-based, intentional approach to find meaningful relationships instead of relying on dating apps.

Website: amoramatchmaker.com

Instagram: @amora.matchmaking

You can find out more about Dr. Gina Midyett when you visit www.lifefocustampa.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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