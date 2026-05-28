The Chemistry of Romance

Dr. Gina Midyett, a licensed psychotherapist, sat down with us to discuss the chemistry of falling in love, including:
• What actually creates chemistry vs. what people think chemistry is
• Why emotional safety matters more than just butterflies
• The difference between healthy chemistry and toxic attraction
• Why some people keep repeating the same relationship patterns
• How attachment styles affect attraction and compatibility
• What makes relationships last beyond physical attraction
• The biggest mistakes people make in modern dating
• How intentional dating creates deeper connections
Dr. Gina Midyett is also helping people find a more psychology-based, intentional approach to find meaningful relationships instead of relying on dating apps.
Website: amoramatchmaker.com
Instagram: @amora.matchmaking
You can find out more about Dr. Gina Midyett when you visit www.lifefocustampa.com