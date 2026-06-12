The City of Clearwater Celebrates America's 250th

Clearwater Celebrates America two-day festival is taking place July 3 and 4 at Coachman Park with a laser light show/fireworks show on July 3 and a full fireworks display July 4. Events start each day at 5 p.m

We invite the community to apply to participate in Clearwater Celebrates 250 by submitting their family-friendly and patriotic events to be promoted by our staff. Learn more at MyClearwater.com/250

We are hosting two and a half hour long service projects throughout the city of Clearwater from June 22-27 as part of our Clearwater Serves 2.50 campaign. We invite community members and organizations to participate in this

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Clearwater

