Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The City of Clearwater Celebrates America's 250th

Check out this two day celebration in Clearwater.
Clearwater Celebrates America | Morning Blend
Posted

Clearwater Celebrates America two-day festival is taking place July 3 and 4 at Coachman Park with a laser light show/fireworks show on July 3 and a full fireworks display July 4. Events start each day at 5 p.m

We invite the community to apply to participate in Clearwater Celebrates 250 by submitting their family-friendly and patriotic events to be promoted by our staff. Learn more at MyClearwater.com/250

We are hosting two and a half hour long service projects throughout the city of Clearwater from June 22-27 as part of our Clearwater Serves 2.50 campaign. We invite community members and organizations to participate in this

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Clearwater

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com