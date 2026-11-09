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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

The Cloud Chair with CHITA Living

CHITA Living | Morning Blend
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CHITA Living is excited to introduce its new product, The Cloud Chair. Created by Studio Lorenz+Kaz, The Cloud Chair was designed to redefine the art of relaxation in the modern home. This chair makes for the perfect gift for loved ones this holiday season! Viewers can visit CHITALIVING.COM to explore the Elora collection and learn more about how Joly Design and CHITA brought modern design and everyday comfort together.

● Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/chitaliving/ [instagram.com] https://www.facebook.com/chitafurniture [facebook.com] https://www.youtube.com/@chitaliving [youtube.com] https://www.tiktok.com/@chitaliving [tiktok.com]

● Special Event Info: Visit chitaliving.com to explore Mega Black Friday Sales

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CHITA Living

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