The Dali Museum has Two New Exhibits

Dalí in America: • Now on view • Explores Dalí’s connection with the United States and lasting impact on American art and culture • Features over 50 works from the Museum’s collection • Highlights Dalí’s collaborations in American media across film, magazines and more • Follows his first U.S. visit in 1934 to his many collaborations in the 1960s • Aligns with the 2026 celebration of America’s 250th anniversary

The Architecture of The Dalí: • Now on view • Inspired by the Museum’s evolution and upcoming expansion • Traces The Dalí’s journey from a converted Ohio factory to its iconic St. Petersburg home • Features archival photographs, historical documents and three-dimensional models • Offers a first look at the forthcoming expansion and how new spaces will engage audiences and connect with the community.

For more information, visit thedali.org