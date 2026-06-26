The Fenway Hotel's HEW Parlor & Chophouse

Authentic and far from stuffy, HEW Parlor & Chophouse is the neighborhood gathering spot. Get closer to the staff at our chef's dining counter—the heart of the restaurant. Find your rhythm at the Parlor Bar. Or take center stage at Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar for sunset.

HEW Parlor & Chophouse is participating in Creative Loafing's Restaurant Month with a special menu.

Under the leadership of Executive Chef Clayton Parrett, recognized as Best Chef - Dunedin/Clearwater in Creative Loafing's 2025 Best of the Bay Awards, HEW Parlor & Chophouse continues to raise the bar for culinary excellence.

hewchophouse.com