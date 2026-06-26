Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Fenway Hotel's HEW Parlor & Chophouse

Posted

Authentic and far from stuffy, HEW Parlor & Chophouse is the neighborhood gathering spot. Get closer to the staff at our chef's dining counter—the heart of the restaurant. Find your rhythm at the Parlor Bar. Or take center stage at Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar for sunset.

HEW Parlor & Chophouse is participating in Creative Loafing's Restaurant Month with a special menu.

Under the leadership of Executive Chef Clayton Parrett, recognized as Best Chef - Dunedin/Clearwater in Creative Loafing's 2025 Best of the Bay Awards, HEW Parlor & Chophouse continues to raise the bar for culinary excellence.

hewchophouse.com

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com