The Florida Orchestra presents "El Amor Brujo"

The Florida Orchestra is performing a special concert in its Soundwaves Chamber Orchestra series that incorporates live orchestra music, a vocalist, and dance to tell a great story. All in an intimate settings across Tampa Bay.

Step into the fiery world of Manuel de Falla’s El Amor Brujo (Love, the Sorcerer). This spellbinding ballet of passion and mystery features the electrifying artistry of Irene Rodríguez — an internationally acclaimed force in Spanish dance and choreography — along with vocalist Sarah Purser and special narration by Music Director Michael Francis.

The program also includes Danny Elfman’s Suite for Chamber Orchestra and Astor Piazzolla’s irresistible Libertango. Conducted by Chelsea Gallo. Concerts are Jan 30-Feb 1 at Church of the Ascension, Clearwater; Zinober Concert Hall, USF Tampa; and the Student Center Ballroom, USF St. Pete. Tickets: FloridaOrchestra.org

