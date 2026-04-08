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The Florida Orchestra - Thierry Caens' Tribones

Witness the U.S. premiere of Tribones Concerto for Three Trombones.
The Florida Orchestra | Morning Blend
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This week The Florida Orchestra is preparing for a prestigious and rare event: the U.S. premiere of Thierry Caens' Tribones, a concerto for three trombones and orchestra. TFO co-commissioned the piece with the French Orchestre national du Capitole de Toulouse, where the piece had its world premiere last year. This will be only the second performance ever of this work. It's extremely rare to have a concerto featuring one trombone, let alone three. It will be performed by TFO Principal Trombone Joel Vaisse, TFO Associate Principal Trombone Ross Holcombe and guest artist Amanda Stewart, of the St. Louis Symphony. What's it like to prepare a piece like this? It's taken the better part of a year -- all for one weekend of concerts April 10-12 at Straz Center, Mahaffey Theater and Ruth Eckerd Hall. Also on the program is Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, conducted by Chelsea Gallo. Tickets at FloridaOrchestra.org.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Florida Orchestra

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