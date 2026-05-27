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The Flour Hustler

Find out where to you can try the most delicious desserts in the bay area.
Flour Hustler | Morning Blend
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The viral Flour Hustler bakery has taken Sparkman Wharf by storm! Founder Hope Danielson, formerly of Oxford Exchange, Psomi and La Segunda Bakery, is now behind the giant cookies and seasonal bakery creations customers can’t find anywhere else in Tampa Bay.

With most days selling out, Flour Hustler has used its unique Nimble Shop location at Sparkman Wharf as a launching pad and test run for a future brick-and-mortar location.

Flour Hustler will operate as a pop-up vendor in the Nimble Shop through May 31.

For more information and future locations, visit flourhustler.com

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