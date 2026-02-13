Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Four Freshmen Bringing 77 Years of Jazz Harmony to Central Park Performing Arts Center

The Four Freshmen, an influential jazz vocal group since 1948, is set to perform at the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo on February 15.
The Four Freshmen | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Park Performing Arts Center

The Four Freshmen, one of the most influential vocal groups in jazz and popular music, will take the stage at the Central Park Performing Arts Center (CPPAC) on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 2pm.

Known for their intricate harmonies and sophisticated jazz arrangements, The Four Freshmen have been captivating audiences for more than seven decades.

Since their inception in 1948, The Four Freshmen have influenced generations of musicians, particularly the Beach Boys. The group continues to tour and perform their signature sound around the world. Today’s lineup includes:

  • Chris Peters – lead vocals and bass
  • Tommy Boynton – second part vocals and guitar
  • Jake Baldwin – third part vocals and trumpet
  • Bob Ferreira – bass vocals and drums

Together, they continue on the unparalleled musical legacy that is known as The Four Freshmen.

Tickets range from $30–$45, plus applicable fees, with Reserved Stadium, Cabaret, and VIP seating. For tickets and more information, visit LargoArts.com or call the Central Park Performing Arts Center Box Office at (727) 587-6793.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com