The Four Freshmen Bringing 77 Years of Jazz Harmony to Central Park Performing Arts Center

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Park Performing Arts Center

The Four Freshmen, one of the most influential vocal groups in jazz and popular music, will take the stage at the Central Park Performing Arts Center (CPPAC) on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 2pm.

Known for their intricate harmonies and sophisticated jazz arrangements, The Four Freshmen have been captivating audiences for more than seven decades.

Since their inception in 1948, The Four Freshmen have influenced generations of musicians, particularly the Beach Boys. The group continues to tour and perform their signature sound around the world. Today’s lineup includes:



Chris Peters – lead vocals and bass

Tommy Boynton – second part vocals and guitar

Jake Baldwin – third part vocals and trumpet

Bob Ferreira – bass vocals and drums

Together, they continue on the unparalleled musical legacy that is known as The Four Freshmen.

Tickets range from $30–$45, plus applicable fees, with Reserved Stadium, Cabaret, and VIP seating. For tickets and more information, visit LargoArts.com or call the Central Park Performing Arts Center Box Office at (727) 587-6793.