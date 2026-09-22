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The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Tour

We chat with TSO about their upcoming stop in Tampa.
TSO | Morning Blend
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Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will celebrate its landmark 30th anniversary with a major winter tour featuring a spectacular, reimagined staging of its treasured tale, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” followed by a high-energy second set. Renowned for delivering fans the ultimate "value for their dollar," TSO pairs its legendary audio/visual experience, complete with over-the-top, lasers, pyrotechnics, and special effects, with fan-friendly ticket pricing that welcomes generations of fans year after year.

To find out where to get tickets, visit trans-siberian.com.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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