The Ghosts of Christmas Eve Tour

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will celebrate its landmark 30th anniversary with a major winter tour featuring a spectacular, reimagined staging of its treasured tale, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” followed by a high-energy second set. Renowned for delivering fans the ultimate "value for their dollar," TSO pairs its legendary audio/visual experience, complete with over-the-top, lasers, pyrotechnics, and special effects, with fan-friendly ticket pricing that welcomes generations of fans year after year.

To find out where to get tickets, visit trans-siberian.com.

