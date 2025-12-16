The Giving Machine

Giving Machines employ one of the most common and easily understood transactional platforms — the vending machine — to make it easy for people to donate to local and national charities all while doing their holiday shopping in 30 states and more than 125 cities around the world.

Since Giving Machines first launched in one city in 2017, holiday do-gooders have used the machines to donate more than $48 million which includes 11.4 million meals, 36 million water purification tables, 3.9 million vaccines and 415,000 chickens to name just a few of the items “purchased.”

Give clean water, goats, meals, toys, and more to those in need through this unique giving experience. Each local Giving Machine market has items to purchase as donations from three NATIONAL charity partners (such as Red Cross, CARE and UNICEF) alongside three LOCAL charities, allowing people to help their neighbor around the corner or a stranger around the world.

For more information, visit givingmachine.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

