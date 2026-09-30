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The GMC 2027 Sierra

We see the new 2027's from GMC.
GMC | Morning Blend
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Did you know Americans spend, on average, more than 60 minutes a day driving? In this connected world, it's no wonder consumers are demanding vehicles that are more technologically advanced and capable than ever. With consumers' input in mind, GMC is excited to bring the next-generation 2027 Sierra to market, and we are getting a first look at the truck this week at the State Fair of Texas.

For more info, go to GMC.com [gmc.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: GMC

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