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The Great Gatsby is Coming to Straz Center in January!

Tickets go on sale tomorrow!
The Great Gatsby | Morning Blend
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Th Great Gatsby is a big, glitzy party, opulent, and exactly what you want a Broadway show to be. Of course, there’s a tragic element, too. We are so excited for the show to come to Straz Center as part of their Broadway Series in January. We were thrilled to be able to sit down with the talented musicians and writers of the Broadway show. Kait Kerrigan and Nathan Tysen are not only writing partners, but they are a married couple. We preview the show, find out about behind-the-scenes, and find out how they juggle their busy writing careers and family life.

The Great Gatsby
January 19-24, 2027
Tickets go on sale August 21st at Straz Center.
strazcenter.org
813-229-STAR

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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