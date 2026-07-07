Greatness Lab, founded by Jason Mickool, is a growth platform designed for independent insurance brokers and financial advisors who want to scale their businesses without sacrificing ownership or independence. Through proven systems, business infrastructure, leadership development, and a collaborative network of more than 700 advisors, Greatness Lab helps professionals transform their practices into scalable, valuable enterprises.

For more information on Jason or the Greatness Lab, visit GreatnessLab.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Greatness Lab

