Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Hangover Guy Mobile IV and Recovery

They bring the treatment to you!
The Hangover Guy | Morning Blend
Posted

The Hangover Guy Mobile IV & Recovery provides nurse-administered IV hydration and wellness services under physician oversight in the State of Florida. Treatments utilize FDA-regulated medications and IV solutions obtained from licensed pharmacies and distributors. This is a healthcare service, not a consumer product

They bring the treatment to you! They provide mobile IV treatments anywhere in the Tampa Bay area. Home, office, hotel, pool, beach, and parking lots... anywhere you can physically go they can!

Mention the Morning Blend and receive $50 off your first IV treatment.

Text or calling 218-316-4431
Thehangoverguymobileiv.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Hangover Guy Mobile IV and Recovery

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com