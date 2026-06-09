The Hangover Guy Mobile IV & Recovery provides nurse-administered IV hydration and wellness services under physician oversight in the State of Florida. Treatments utilize FDA-regulated medications and IV solutions obtained from licensed pharmacies and distributors. This is a healthcare service, not a consumer product

They bring the treatment to you! They provide mobile IV treatments anywhere in the Tampa Bay area. Home, office, hotel, pool, beach, and parking lots... anywhere you can physically go they can!

Mention the Morning Blend and receive $50 off your first IV treatment.

Text or calling 218-316-4431

Thehangoverguymobileiv.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Hangover Guy Mobile IV and Recovery

