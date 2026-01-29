Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Happiness Experiment

We talk with a St. Pete man spreading happiness throughout the bay area.
Happiness | Morning Blend
Posted

The Happiness Experiment was started by Gary King as a way to cope with the tragedy of his son Jay's suicide. Now 80 years old, Gary has made it his life mission to spread joy and happiness and in doing so has touched many lives.

You might have seen Gary's signs all over Gulfport and St. Pete and now the concept is spreading around the US and even other countries.

An independent film was made about The Happiness Experiment and was recently screened at The Dunedin International Film Festival.

The Happiness Experiment book is available on Amazon, The Happiness signs and all Happiness Apparel are on TheHappinessExperiment.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com