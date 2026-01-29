The Happiness Experiment was started by Gary King as a way to cope with the tragedy of his son Jay's suicide. Now 80 years old, Gary has made it his life mission to spread joy and happiness and in doing so has touched many lives.

You might have seen Gary's signs all over Gulfport and St. Pete and now the concept is spreading around the US and even other countries.

An independent film was made about The Happiness Experiment and was recently screened at The Dunedin International Film Festival.

The Happiness Experiment book is available on Amazon, The Happiness signs and all Happiness Apparel are on TheHappinessExperiment.com