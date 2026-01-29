The History Behind Gasparilla

Gasparilla feels like it has always been part of the Tampa Bay area, but it had a beginning. Who created it, when did it start, and what was the original goal?

Rodney Kite Powell, historian and Director of the Touchton Map Library at the Tampa Bay History Center takes us back to the beginning and an idea that took the exuberant celebration of Mardi Gras and married it to the legend of a mysterious pirate named Jose Gaspar.

Plan your visit to the Tampa Bay History Center, which is open this weekend during Gasparilla!

tampabayhistorycenter.org