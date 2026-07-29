The History of Women in Football

Women have long participated in the game of American football. From informal, secret games, to educators' use of touch football for female students, to attempts at professional leagues, women's experience in the sport have continuously evolve throughout the gridiron game's history. Author Katie Taylor in her new book, "Gridiron Invasion: The Hidden History of Women's Football" traces down the hidden history of women and girls playing football, revealing that their progress has not been straightforward.

Few books have delved into the long history of women's football before the first official leagues were developed in the 1960s, making Gridiron Invasion an invaluable account. Taylor's book shows that women have been playing the sport for almost as long as men, and she hopes the book will further normalize women's participation today.

You can find the book at utpress.org.

