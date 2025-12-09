The holidays are in full swing and that means getiing those must-haves in order! From shopping lists to travel plans, we have some tips for you thanks to Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio.

Featured Items:

Airbnb

Where Latino Families Are Traveling This Winter Break

Airbnb Data Reveals Top Destinations

Airbnb.com

Epic Universe

Book your next adventure on UniversalOrlando.com

Whitney Bowe Beauty

Go to drwhitneybowebeauty.com [drwhitneybowebeauty.com] to get this limited edition kit. On Sale Now!

PODS

Save up to 30% on initial delivery, first month’s rent, and redelivery/final pickup using promo code MASSIVE30

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Kathy Buccio

