The holiday shopping season is officially here, and finding the perfect gift for the kids on your list can always be a challenge! Jennifer Lynch, toy trends specialist at The Toy Association, joins us with some of this year's top toy picks, featuring options for babies, toddlers, big kids, and the whole family — that also offer bang for your buck!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association