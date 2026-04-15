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The Incredible Duck Race

Adopt a duck and help a child.
Duck Race | Morning Blend
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Things are going quackers this Saturday at Curtis Hixon Park!

The Incredible Duck Race is once again taking place, as thousands of rubber ducks float down the Hillsborough River in a race to the finish line.

Ducks are just $5 to get entry into the race. First prize is $5,000, second prize is $1,000, and 3rd prize is $500 with gift cards and tickets up to 10th place - you dont have to be present to win!

All proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club of Tampa and fund programs for children in the local community.

For more information, visit TampaDuckRace.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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