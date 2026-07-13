The JWB Book Bus is making its way through Pinellas County!

The first week of the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County's ninth annual Summer Book Bus is in the books, with thousands of children across Pinellas County climbing aboard the library on wheels to choose free books and build excitement for reading. The Summer Book Bus continues through July 23, making 85 stops across the county to distribute more than 10,000 free books, along with bookmarks, reading tips, and literacy resources. Many stops also feature JWB-funded Meal Mobile distributions in partnership with the St. Petersburg Free Clinic, helping provide nutritious food alongside opportunities to keep kids reading and learning throughout the summer. To view the full 2026 Summer Book Bus schedule, visit JWBPinellas.org/read.
The first week of the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County's ninth annual Summer Book Bus is in the books, with thousands of children across Pinellas County climbing aboard the library on wheels to choose free books and build excitement for reading. The Summer Book Bus continues through July 23, making 85 stops across the county to distribute more than 10,000 free books, along with bookmarks, reading tips, and literacy resources. Many stops also feature JWB-funded Meal Mobile distributions in partnership with the St. Petersburg Free Clinic, helping provide nutritious food alongside opportunities to keep kids reading and learning throughout the summer. To view the full 2026 Summer Book Bus schedule, visit JWBPinellas.org/read.
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