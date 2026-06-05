The L.O.V.E Framework for Raising Emotionally Healthy Kids

Learn from and with the children in your care: Love them as they are in this very moment, without needing to change a thing. Our most important job in caring for children is to discover who they are. This is no easy task for any of us—parents, teachers, or other caregivers. Yet it is critical that we create strategies and opportunities for seeing each child clearly and for continuing to learn about them as they grow.

The greatest gifts we can give children are our attention and our time. Open doors and windows for children: Children learn best when allowed to explore, experiment, use their imagination, and try new things. The best thing we can do to support their learning is to give them the space and the tools to do their work. This is not about buying them educational toys or taking them to museums. It’s about gently and systematically giving them exposure and access to lots of different learning opportunities. And then getting out of their way. And watch what they do with the ideas and experiences you offer them!

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