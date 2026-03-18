The Latest Kitchen Trends for Entertaining and Enjoying

Regular contributor Kathryn Emery, a 25-Year Home & Lifestyle Expert, attended the Inspired Home Show to uncover the latest kitchen trends and innovative home products shaping the market this year. From smart kitchen upgrades to nostalgic favorites, Kathryn highlights standout discoveries designed to elevate everyday living.

On the show floor, Kathryn explored cutting-edge water cooler and nugget ice technology from Brio Water Technologies, showcasing how hydration and convenience continue to evolve in today’s kitchens. She also spotted fun and iconic throwbacks, including the latest releases from the legendary 80s favorite, Chia Pet, proving that nostalgia is making a major comeback in home décor and gifting.

Additional highlights included special edition cast iron skillets from Lodge Cast Iron, celebrating America’s 250th birthday and road-trip-inspired designs, blending heritage

craftsmanship with modern storytelling. Outdoor and entertaining trends were also on display, with RovR Coolers—known for their rugged wheels—introducing a smaller, more portable cooler size ideal for tailgating, travel, and backyard gatherings.

As a trusted voice in the home and lifestyle space, Kathryn Emery visits major trade shows year-round to identify the hottest home, kitchen, and lifestyle trends before they hit the mainstream. Her expert insights help consumers discover what’s new, what’s next, and what’s worth bringing home.

For more trend coverage, expert tips, and product finds, visit http://www.bethebesthome.com/ and follow Kathryn on social media @kathrynemerytv

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

