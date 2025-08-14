The Legacy of Fred Rogers and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Lives On!

Emmy-Winning Puppet Series, Donkey Hodie, Welcomes Friends from Emmy-Winning Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood for a New Half-Hour Crossover Special from Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures.

An exciting new Donkey Hodie special reimagines Daniel Tiger and his dad as puppets once again (Dad Tiger is actually Daniel Striped Tiger from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood) when they leave the Neighborhood of Make-Believe and hop aboard Trolley to visit Donkey Hodie and her pals in Someplace Else for the very first time!

In “Daniel Tiger Visits Someplace Else,” premiering [August 11] on PBS KIDS, Grampy (the original Donkey Hodie from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood) invites his old pal, Dad Tiger, to come and help him fix his beloved clock. Dad Tiger brings along Daniel, who quickly becomes Donkey’s newest pal, and they embark on an epic adventure full of fun and surprises. The special features a new version of the iconic “Look and Listen [cts.vresp.com]” song, a Fred Rogers classic, reinforcing for young viewers the importance of looking and listening to figure things out, and asking lots of questions to get to know someone better.

Fred Rogers once said, "It would be fun to think of ways these characters could be recreated...the sky's the limit when creativity is involved,” and bringing these worlds together in such a fun and thoughtful way is a celebration of the celebrated children’s TV pioneer’s vision.